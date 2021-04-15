Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $86 billion
NEW YORK — Coinbase has made a rousing debut on Wall Street. The digital currency exchange’s stock rose as high as $429, briefly giving it a market value over $100 billion. The company’s listing on a public stock exchange is seen by some as an inflection point for digital currencies, as Coinbase’s fortunes are seen as closely tied to Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoin topped $64,000 Wednesday, up from $29,000 at the start of the year, and Coinbase said recently that its first-quarter revenue should total around $1.8 billion, exceeding its revenue for all of 2020. Shares of Coinbase are trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “COIN” and closed at $328.28.
Powell defends Fed’s consideration of climate change risks
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the central bank’s increasing scrutiny of the impact climate change could have on banks, in the wake of criticism by Republican members of Congress that by doing so the Fed is overstepping its mandate. The Fed has taken several steps in the past year to incorporate the risks posed by climate change into its oversight of the financial system. A key part of the Fed’s job, in addition to setting short-term interest rates to either stimulate or slow the economy, is regulating banks.
Senate OKs tough former regulator as market watchdog chief
WASHINGTON — The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice to lead a key agency overseeing Wall Street. Gary Gensler was confirmed Wednesday to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. His arrival at the agency signals a new emphasis on investor protection after a move toward deregulation during the Trump administration. The vote Wednesday in the Senate to confirm Gensler was 53-45, mostly along party lines. Gensler was a markets regulator before, during the 2008-09 financial crisis. As chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission,
