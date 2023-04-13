Small business owners feel the credit crunch
NEW YORK — Small businesses are seeing the already-tough process of getting business loans get even tougher. Borrowing for small businesses was already constrained due to rising interest rates. Following the recent Silicon Valley Bank collapse, some banks — particularly the small and midsize banks that serve small businesses — may be forced to tighten credit further, since they’re seeing an outflow of deposits. And banks are being more cautious in general due to uncertainty about the economy. Small businesses say they’re getting rejected for loans or seeing more unfavorable terms, meaning some plans for expansion are being put on hold.
Tupperware in dire straits
NEW YORK — Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had hired financial advisers to help it secure financing and “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.” Sales and profits have steadily fallen the past couple of years after the pandemic boosted the Florida based company’s sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.