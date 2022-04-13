Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies
KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya — Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies even harder to find and pinched farmers, especially those in the developing world. Higher fertilizer prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for their crops and get lower yields. While the ripples will be felt by grocery shoppers in wealthy countries, the squeeze on food supplies will land hardest on families in poorer countries.
Westinghouse, Framatome to supply fuel to Czech nuclear plant
PRAGUE — Westinghouse Electric Co. and France’s Framatome have been selected to deliver fuel supplies for the Czech Republic’s Temelin nuclear plant. The move will ease the Czech Republic’s dependence on Russia. State-controlled power company CEZ says Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse and Framatome will deliver the nuclear fuel for some 15 years, starting in 2024. Russia’s TVEL is CEZ’s current supplier and belongs to the Russian energy giant Rosatom. It also bid to supply the fuel going forward but lost out to Westinghouse and Framatome.
