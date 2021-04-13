Events industry still uncertain about COVID
NEW YORK — Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the US, business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Owners say inquiries and bookings are picking up, but no one knows yet what kind of restrictions there’ll be on the size of gatherings, and whether traditions like cocktail hours and dancing will be limited. Event planners and venue operators say it’s not just government restrictions — many people are still uneasy about large gatherings. Even bridal shop owners see caution — couples aren’t planning weddings with 10 bridesmaids and groomsmen.
Stocks end lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended just below the latest record highs they hit last week as technology companies slipped. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% Monday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.4%.
