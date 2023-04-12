New BoJ head says banks stable, rules out major policy shift
TOKYO — The new governor of Japan’s central bank has signaled, once again, that he plans no drastic changes in its ultra-low interest rate policy. Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Japan’s financial institutions are not facing the sorts of turmoil seen recently with bank failures in the US and Europe. Ueda pledged to do his utmost to maintain stability in both prices and financial systems Monday. Japan’s central bank is seeing its first leadership change in a decade, at a time when inflationary pressures around the world remain a risk and central banks are fighting back with big interest rate increases. Japan’s benchmark rate remains at minus 0.1%.
Hyundai supplier to build Georgia plant
MIDWAY, Ga. — A South Korean company has announced plans to build a
$72 million factory to make half shafts, axles and brake systems for a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant in coastal Georgia. Seohan Group said Tuesday that it would build the plant near Midway, south of Savannah. It plans to hire at least
180 new employees. Seohan Auto Georgia is the seventh major supplier to locate in the region after Hyundai said in May it would build a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.