Empty tank cars derail in Texas
KENDLETON, Texas — Three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said, and no one was hurt.
A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.
The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some
50 miles southwest of Houston, Carlson said.
“No injuries were reported and there is no track damage,” she said. The impacted rail line was expected to reopen later Monday morning.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Carlson said.
Tesla cuts prices on all models
DETROIT — Tesla cut prices on its entire US electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates.
The cuts that appeared Friday on Tesla’s website ranged from $5,000 per vehicle for Tesla’s slower-selling more expensive models, the S large sedan and the X big SUV. The company lopped $2,000 off the price of the Y small SUV, its most popular model, and added a lower-cost dual-motor version priced at $49,990. The 3 small sedan saw a $1,000 price cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.