Stocks pushed to record high
NEW YORK — Technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street to a record high Friday. Apple and Intel soared about 2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% for its third straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9%, setting its own record high. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Levi Strauss shares jumped after the jeans maker posted strong first-quarter results.
Study: Facebook delivers biased ads
Facebook is showing different job ads to women and men in a way that might run afoul of anti-discrimination laws, according to a new study. University of Southern California researchers who examined the ad-delivery algorithms of Facebook and LinkedIn found that Facebook’s were skewed by gender beyond what can be legally justified by differences in job qualifications. Men were more likely to see Domino’s pizza delivery driver job ads on Facebook, while women were more likely to see Instacart shopper ads. The trend also held in higher-paying engineering jobs at tech firms and perpetuated the existing gender breakdown at those companies.
