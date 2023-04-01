UN body mulls deep sea mining amid demand for minerals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Pressure is mounting on an obscure UN body based in Jamaica to hit pause on plans to potentially open the world’s deep seas to mining as companies push for permission to extract metals from seabeds in international waters. The International Seabed Authority on Friday closed two weeks’ worth of negotiations without approving rules and regulations to oversee deep sea mining that would extract minerals used in green technology. The authority has yet to receive an application for actual mining. Countries and companies can start applying for provisional licenses on July 10th if the UN body does not approve a set of rules and regulations by July 9.
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
The federal government has filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers. The US Department of Justice said in the suit filed Thursday that it’s seeking to hold the company accountable for polluting the waterways and to ensure it pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup.
