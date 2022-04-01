Fed’s rate hikes threaten its goal of narrowing racial gaps
WASHINGTON — America’s hiring boom of the past year has narrowed racial disparities in unemployment. Yet the Federal Reserve’s ongoing interest rate hikes — shaping up to be the steepest in 15 years — threaten to reverse that progress. The Fed’s increases will mean higher borrowing rates that could hobble America’s job market and undercut a goal the Fed unveiled two years ago: Keep rates ultra-low for as long as possible, to benefit disadvantaged workers who often don’t see strong hiring gains until late in a recovery. Now, though, facing the worst inflation in four decades, the Fed is expected to raise its benchmark short-term rate multiple times this year and next, which could widen racial unemployment gaps. Fed’s rate hikes threaten its goal of narrowing racial gaps.
Vote counts begin in Amazon union elections
NEW YORK — Vote counting has begun for two separate union elections for Amazon warehouse workers. An independent group formed by former and current workers is trying to unionize a company warehouse on Staten Island, NY. Meanwhile in Bessemer, Ala., the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is in the midst of a re-do election to organize workers there.
