FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley, left, is seen behind one of his company's fitness machine along with others gathered for the groundbreaking for the company's first U.S. factory, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Luckey, Ohio. The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company. John Foley will no longer serve as Peloton's CEO as of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Barry McCarthy will take over the role and will also serve as president and a board member. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File)