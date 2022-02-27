Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway released Buffett’s well-read annual letter to shareholders on Saturday. The letter provided Buffett’s latest insights into the economy, an update on the performance of Berkshire’s 90-odd businesses and details about the company’s first in-person annual meeting since before the pandemic began.