OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says his company has benefited from some “extraordinary luck” in finding acquisitions like BNSF railroad over the decades, but he hasn’t had much of that in recent years as Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile has grown to nearly $147 billion.
Buffett sought to reassure shareholders with his annual letter, Saturday, that he retains a strong appetite for acquisitions and stock investments, but he hasn’t found many of either that interest him at today’s inflated prices. In fact, Berkshire was a net seller of stocks again last year, unloading $7.4 billion more shares than it bought.
He blamed the continued low interest rates for helping drive up the price of stocks and whole companies alike, and in the past he has said that increasing competition from private equity buyers has also made it hard to find good deals.
“From time to time, such possibilities are both numerous and blatantly attractive. Today, though, we find little that excites us,” Buffett wrote about the prospects for finding good stock investments.
So Berkshire has focused on growing the 90-odd businesses the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate already owns and repurchasing its own shares — something Buffett has invested $51.7 billion in over the last two years including $27 billion last year. But the pace of buybacks may have slowed a bit because Berkshire has only bought $1.2 billion of its own shares so far this year.
Buffett’s letter is always well read in the business world because of his remarkably successful track record, but he kept his message focused on Berkshire’s businesses and didn’t mention politics or say much about the broader economy.
He also didn’t offer any new details about Berkshire’s succession planning in his first letter since saying last spring that Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel will one day replace him as CEO, although the 91-year-old Buffett has no plans to retire. Buffett only confirmed that plan after his business partner, Charlie Munger, slipped up and hinted at it during last year’s annual meeting.
“I felt like there was an opportunity here for Buffett to do something more formal and make comments about Abel’s qualifications or why shareholders and investors should trust he was the right candidate. There could have been more commentary around that,” Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan said.
