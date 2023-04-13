FILE - Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett assured investors Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that Berkshire Hathaway will be fine when he's no longer around to lead the conglomerate because Vice Chairman Greg Abel will do a great job and the conglomerate's basic model won't change. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)