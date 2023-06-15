After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.
Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in US retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting. Modelo controlled 8.4% of US grocery, convenience and liquor store sales; Bud Light fell to 7.3%.
It’s a milestone in the months-long sales decline Bud Light has experienced since early April, when critics vowed to boycott the brand after it sent a commemorative can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. Bud Light has also faced backlash from Mulvaney’s fans, who think the brand didn’t do enough to support her.
Dave William, Bump Williams’ vice president of analytics and insights, said Bud Light has been the top-selling US beer since 2001, and it could still retain that crown this year.
