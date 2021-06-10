FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo, shows an AMC movie cinema in Garland, Texas. GameStop and other meme stocks, such as AMC, are soaring again. Much of professional Wall Street said earlier in the year that the phenomenon would likely fizzle out in time, particularly after the smaller-pocketed and novice investors behind it felt the pain of losing their money. AMC Entertainment has set records recently. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)