FILE — People gather at cafe tables placed in the closed parking lane on Hanover Street, Friday, June 12, 2020, in the North End neighborhood of Boston. Boston's outdoor dining program initiated early in the coronavirus pandemic to help drive up business at struggling restaurants has been made permanent, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, but with some stricter rules to address unique challenges in the city's North End. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)