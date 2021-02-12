WICHITA, Kan. — The iconic Learjet, which carried generations of business executives and was made famous in pop songs, is about to fade into aviation history. Canada’s Bombardier said Thursday it will end production of the Learjet later this year. The company will eliminate 1,600 jobs in Canada and the United States. The plane first flew in the 1960s and was among the first private luxury jets. Frank Sinatra let Elvis Presley borrow his Learjet to elope with Priscilla Beaulieu. But the Learjet’s fate was sealed in 2015 when Bombardier dropped plans to build a new model. The pandemic also hurt demand for planes.
Disney 1Q profit falls but beats expectations due to Disney+
NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co.’s net income fell sharply in its most-recent quarter. The Coronavirus pandemic is still weighing heavily on many of the entertainment giant’s businesses, from theme parks to movies. Disney’s parks and resorts have been closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity since the second quarter of 2020. Its cruise ships have been suspended during that time as well. Live sporting events have been canceled and film and TV projects have been disrupted too. Disney said it expects Coronavirus disruption to cost about $1 billion in fiscal 2021.
EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges
BRUSSELS — The European Commission is cautiously optimistic that European economies will see good growth this year and next despite deep uncertainty about when the Coronavirus might be contained. Fast-spreading new variants and a lack of clarity about the vaccine rollout make predictions complicated. Still, the EU’s executive arm forecast Thursday that growth in the 19 nations using the single currency should reach 3.8% this year and next after a 6.8% drop in 2020. Growth in the full 27-nation EU is predicted to hit 3.7% in 2021 and 3.9% next year.
