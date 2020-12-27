NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Boeing says it is moving up its timeline to start assembling 787 Dreamliner jets in South Carolina in the spring.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the company will move all 787 assembly to the company’s North Charleston factory in March. The factory currently splits the work with an assembly site in Washington that will be shuttered in the coming months.
The company will be building fewer than 10 jets a month, it says, citing the pandemic’s effect on demand for new planes.
Company leaders said the consolidation will help Boeing become more competitive and efficient.
