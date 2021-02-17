Herb Washington poses for a portrait outside his McDonalds restaraunt in Niles, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002. Washington, the Black owner of 14 McDonald's franchises in Ohio has sued the corporation in federal court asserting numerous instances of unfair treatment compared with white owners. Washington in his lawsuit filed Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 says the Chicago-based company has steered him over the years into buying franchises in low-income, majority Black communities while denying him the chance to buy stores in more affluent white locations. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)