Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks during a news conference, Dec. 15, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers called Thursday, March 17, 2022 for restoring the charitable deduction for donors who don’t itemize their taxes, a priority for nonprofits nationwide, but a key senator was noncommittal on the question of whether to support legislation designed to boost payout from foundations and donor-advised funds. “The charitable deduction is a lifeline, not a loophole,” said Sen. Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, who said there would be bipartisan support for renewing and expanding the deduction. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)