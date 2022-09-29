WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast.
“Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America and just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm.
Biden said that the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he will ask federal officials to determine “whether price gauging is going on.”
“America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,” Biden added.
There are few signs that average gas prices have jumped significantly in Florida as the hurricane began to approach. AAA put the statewide average at just under $3.40 a gallon, six-tenths of a cent higher than a week ago.
