ELM CITY, N.C. — The man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan barreled into this North Carolina town of 1,200 with the same rumbling intensity as the passing freight trains that shake anyone sitting in a chair.
It should be an easy sell. But Mitch Landrieu, the former New Orleans mayor and the administration’s infrastructure coordinator, knows the diplomacy it requires.
On a visit to Elm City, last week, he toured the town’s quaint library decked out for Halloween. At an antique store with long johns hanging from the rafters, he tried to buy old license plates to commemorate the day, only to be told that someone else had spoken for them.
It was at the restored train depot that he got down to the business of the day, fielding a question about how a small-town government without a staff could possibly get its sliver of the infrastructure pie.
Landrieu kept it simple: Work with other communities.
“All of you are small, medium or large, but none of you has everything you need to do anything on your own,” he said. “So, this is kindergarten stuff. I don’t know if your mama sent you to school with a sandwich and some potato chips, but you wanted somebody’s M&M’s. And you had to learn how to trade and make friends.”
Landrieu speaks often with anecdotes and metaphors, the New Orleans accent offering a below the Mason-Dixon Line bonhomie to the audience. He uses the language of chatty simplicity to explain the big ideas that can get lost in a divided country.
And he comes bearing gifts, the promise of jobs and dramatic local improvements. For nearly a year, Landrieu has barnstormed a country with that same message of what’s possible when people work together, even in a bitterly polarized era playing out before the midterm elections.
What Landrieu has seen is just how much effort it takes to get the money to where it matters — and to get a small measure of credit for the administration for progress that can seem like it’s coming at glacial speed.
What’s riding on that $1 trillion?
It’s more than just whether Democrats can retain the House and Senate. There’s the survival of thousands of American communities that need some combination of jobs, road improvements, new sewage pipes, high-speed Internet and help to fight climate change.
Landrieu sees himself playing the role of a bridge. But where he goes from here is an open question. The son of a mayor and the sister of a former US senator, Landrieu is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate and could benefit from traveling the country to dole out cash for local projects.
After multiple hurricanes and a devastating oil spill, Landrieu redeveloped his home city as mayor, from 2010 to 2018. He made the controversial decision to remove its Confederate statues, jumpstarting a national conversation on race. Soon came a pair of fateful phone calls that brought him to Washington.
Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, phoned Landrieu, about a year ago, to ask if he would be willing to talk with Biden about how to implement the biggest infrastructure infusion of cash, since the 1950s.
“Sure — the president can call me any time he wants,” Landrieu recalled answering.
Deese phoned back the next day. “Well, I talked to the president and he would like you to come up and run the thing.”
“What thing?” Landrieu said.
“The whole infrastructure thing,” said Deese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.