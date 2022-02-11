CULPEPER, Virginia — Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed, Thursday, that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families.
His pitch, which he delivered at a community college in Culpeper, Virginia, came on the heels of a dire inflation report released, earlier in the day. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes and household furnishings. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and government aid boosted consumer demand, causing prices for gasoline, food and other goods such as autos to rise earlier this year.
Inflation poses a triple threat for Biden going into this year’s midterm elections. Prices at a 40-year peak have dimmed his public support and endangered his policy agenda, while efforts by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation could meaningfully slow the strong economic growth that had been a highlight of his first year.
“Inflation is up. It’s up.” Biden said. “But the fact is that if we’re able to do the things I’m talking about, it will bring down the cost for average families.”
The president said he will “work like the devil” to bring down gas prices. He said “everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug costs” as he pledged that his policies would give family budgets some breathing room. He said pharmaceutical companies should be able to make a profit, though they cannot price drugs at levels that hurt people’s financial wellbeing.
“The idea that you can charge whatever you want is just not going to happen,” said the president, who was flanked on stage by signs that said “lowering costs for families” in an indication of just how much inflation has taken over the administration’s messaging.
Joshua Davis, a 12-year-old with diabetes, introduced Biden to the crowd. Davis’ father also has diabetes, and the family’s insulin budget, even though it has insurance, runs between $6,000 and $7,000 per year. Sometimes, the family uses expired insulin to save money.
Biden’s trip to Virginia also served as an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections.
