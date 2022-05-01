WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is turning to a Cold War-era law to boost production of lithium and other minerals used to power electric vehicles, but experts say the move by itself is unlikely to ensure the robust domestic mining Biden seeks as he promotes cleaner energy sources.
Biden’s action, part of his efforts to find alternatives to fossil fuels and combat climate change, does not waive or suspend existing environmental and labor standards, the White House said. Nor does it address the chief hurdle to increased domestic extraction of so-called critical minerals: the years-long process needed to obtain a federal permit for a new mine.
Even so, the mining industry and supporters in Congress cheered Biden’s use of the 1950 Defense Production Act to increase US supplies of lithium, nickel and other minerals needed for electric-vehicles batteries and other clean-energy technology.
His March 31 executive order is a historic step by the White House to “recognize the critical importance of minerals and push to electrify the car industry,” said Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association.
But “unless we continue to build on this action’’ and approve new hardrock mines, Nolan added, “we risk feeding the minerals dominance of geopolitical rivals’’ such as China and Russia.
“We have abundant mineral resources here,” he said. “What we need is policy to ensure we can produce them and build the secure, reliable supply chains we know we must have.”
Environmentalists, meanwhile, worry that Biden is activating a war-time tool to boost mineral extraction that can contaminate groundwater and harm ranching and wildlife.
“The clean energy transition cannot be built on dirty mining,” said Lauren Pagel, policy director of Earthworks, an environmental group that has pushed for stronger restrictions on hardrock mining.
Biden’s order directs the Defense Department to consider at least five metals — lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and manganese — as essential to national security and authorizes steps to bolster domestic supplies. Biden and former President Donald Trump both used the defense production law previously to speed the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On minerals, Biden wants to ensure the US has enough lithium and other materials needed for EV batteries, heat pumps and large-capacity batteries for the electric grid.
