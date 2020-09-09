Beyond Meat will begin making plant-based meat in China later this year under an agreement announced Tuesday.
The El Segundo, California-based company said it will be the first multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open a factory in China. Swiss food giant Nestle is also building a plant-based meat production facility in China, but it makes other products there.
Beyond Meat is partnering with the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone — about 75 miles from Shanghai — to design and develop two manufacturing facilities. Trial production will begin later this year, with full production expected in early 2021.
One of the facilities will be the world’s largest plant-based meat factories, Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.
