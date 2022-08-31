NEW YORK — Best Buy posted lower fiscal second-quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain.
But the results, announced, on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations. That pushed shares up more than 2% higher in early afternoon trading.
Best Buy’s sales during the height of the pandemic were fueled by oversized spending from shoppers who were splurging on gadgets to help them work from home or help their kids with virtual learning. Last year, spending also got a boost from government stimulus support. So like many retailers, Best Buy entered the year expecting that financial results would be weaker than in 2021 as stimulus disappeared and shoppers would brace more normal pre-pandemic lifestyles.
But soaring prices on necessities like food and gas have forced families to become more cautious. They are doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary. And spending habits have shifted faster this year than anyone expected. After being cooped up at home during the pandemic, Americans seemed to shift almost overnight to spending on dinners out, movies and concerts, and travel.
That has also caused companies to step up discounting to get rid of excess inventory as they head to the critical fall and holiday seasons. As a result, that took a toll on businesses across all types of retailers from Target to Macy’s.
“There has never been a time like this,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry answering a reporter’s question about what feels different now. “We have never seen the whipsaw of consumer behaviors fueled by amazing amount of government stimulus intercepted by geopolitical unrest that is unlikely anything we have seen in decades.”
Barry said that inflationary pressures on food, rent and gas are forcing shoppers to trade down to lower prices in certain categories like TVs. However, when it comes to mobile phones, they’re replacing them with the same or similar models they had. They’re also focused on deals, she added.
