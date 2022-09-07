FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Bed Bath & Beyond has named its Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Crossen, as interim chief financial officer, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, following the death of Gustavo Arnal. The home goods retailer said in a regulatory filing that Crossen will continue as its principal accounting officer while serving in the interim role. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)