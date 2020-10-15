FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a passer-by walks past the entrance to a Bank of America ATM, in Boston. Bank of America Corp. says profit fell 15.6% to $4.88 billion in the third quarter from $5.78 billion a year ago. The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, that it had earnings of 51 cents per share. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)