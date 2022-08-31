TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrived in Taiwan, on Tuesday, for a visit focused on semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the US and China.
His visit is the latest in a recent string by US politicians that have angered China, which claims the self-governing island off its coast as part of its territory and says the visits encourage Taiwan independence forces.
Ducey is on a mission to woo suppliers for the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) plant being built in his state. He is traveling with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and the head of the state’s economic development agency.
He will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, business leaders and university representatives in the semiconductor industry, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The governor’s office said he will travel to South Korea and meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and business leaders, later this week.
“The goal of this trade mission is to take these relationships to the next level — to strengthen them, expand them and ensure they remain mutually beneficial.”
American states are competing to attract a multibillion-dollar wave of investment in chip factories as the US government steps up spending on expanding the US semiconductor industry with a recently passed law. Last week, the Indiana governor visited Taiwan for a similar purpose.
Taiwan produces more than half the global supply of high-end processor chips.
US officials worry that the United States relies too heavily on Taiwan and other Asian suppliers for processor chips used in smartphones, medical devices, cars and most other electronic devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.