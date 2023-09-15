DETROIT — With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers remained far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.
But talks continued on Thursday with GM increasing its wage offer and Ford looking for a counteroffer from the union.
The UAW is demanding a 36% boost in pay over four years, and the automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, have countered with offers that are roughly half of that increase.
The chasm between the two sides threatens to ignite the first simultaneous strike by the United Auto Workers against all three Detroit companies in the union’s 88-year history, a potential shock to a US economy already under strain from elevated inflation. It’s also a test of President Joe Biden’s treasured assertion that he’s the most pro-union president in US history.
Union President Shawn Fain said Wednesday the automakers have raised initial wage offers but have rejected some of the union’s other demands.
“We do not yet have offers on the table that reflect the sacrifices and contributions our members have made to these companies,” he said. “To win we’re likely going to have to take action. We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they’ve never seen before.”
Ford CEO Jim Farley countered that his company has made four offers without getting a “genuine counteroffer.” The company said it was waiting for one late Thursday afternoon, a departure from the usual last-minute flurry of bargaining. Executives said they aren’t optimistic about avoiding a strike.
“It’s hard to negotiate a contract when there’s no one to negotiate with,” Farley said, wondering out loud whether Fain was too busy planning strikes or events aimed at getting publicity.
