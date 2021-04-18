DUBLIN, Va. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 workers at a Volvo truck plant in southwest Virginia have gone on strike.
The decision by the local of the United Auto Workers to strike came after a 30-day contract extension came and went without a new deal.
The union said Saturday it is seeking improvements to wages, job security and benefits.
Franky Marchand, general manager of the New River Valley plant in Dublin, said he’s surprised and disappointed by the strike decision.
