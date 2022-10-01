CANBERRA, Australia — The computer hacker who stole personal data of almost 10 million customers of a telecommunications company in one of Australia’s worst privacy breaches used techniques to conceal their identity, actions and whereabouts, police said, on Friday.
Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough, who heads cyber investigations, said the international probe, that includes the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, into the Optus cyberattack, last week, would be “long and complex.”
“You can be assured that our very clever and dedicated cyber investigators are focused on delivering justice for those whose personal information has been compromised,” Gough said.
The government blames lax cybersecurity at Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier, for the theft of current and former customers’ personal information.
Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil described the crime as “quite a basic hack.” She said Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., also known as Singtel, had “effectively left the window open for data of this nature to be stolen.”
