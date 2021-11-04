An Australian privacy authority has ordered facial recognition company Clearview AI to stop scanning the faces of Australians and destroy the images and related data it has already collected.
It’s the latest challenge for the New York startup that has angered privacy advocates around the world over its practice of “scraping” photos from social media to identify people wanted by police and other government agencies.
Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said, Wednesday, that the company breached Australians’ privacy by pulling their personal data from the web and disclosing it through its facial recognition tool.
“The covert collection of this kind of sensitive information is unreasonably intrusive and unfair,” Falk said in a written statement. “It carries significant risk of harm to individuals, including vulnerable groups such as children and victims of crime.”
Falk’s office and its British counterpart jointly opened an investigation into Clearview last year.
The Australian regulator said it is ordering the company “to cease collecting facial images and biometric templates from individuals in Australia, and to destroy existing images and templates collected from Australia.” In this case, biometric templates are digital or mathematical representations derived from images that can be matched against a database.
Clearview said, Wednesday, it was appealing the decision and challenged whether the regulator has any jurisdiction over the company, which doesn’t do business in Australia or have any customers there. Clearview, however, had provided trials of its tool to some Australian police forces, including the federal police, but halted those trials after the regulator began its investigation.
