David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills, who was killed four years ago in an automobile accident when riding in the back seat without a seat belt, display a photo of their daughter at their home in Spring, Texas. The teenager was riding in the back seat of a car to a Halloween party in 2017 just a mile from her house when she unfastened her seat belt to slide next to her friend and take a selfie. Moments later, the driver veered off the road and the car flipped, ejecting her.