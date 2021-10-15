CORRECTS SPELLING TO BARNES & NOBLE NOT BARNS AND NOBLE A table displays signs with #BookTok, at a Barnes & Noble in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. TikTok, an app best known for dancing videos with 1 billion users worldwide, has also become a shopping phenomenon. National chains are setting up TikTok sections. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)