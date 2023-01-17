LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling, on Thursday, that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down the license issued, in 2021, to Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Legends Resort and Casino — the company set up by the Cherokee Nation — to build a casino in Pope County.
Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved, in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations, but the Pope County license has been tied up in ongoing legal battles.
Fox ruled that the state Racing Commission did not have the authority to issue a license jointly to Legends and Cherokee Nation Businesses. He also ruled that Legends was not eligible for a license since it didn’t have prior casino experience.
Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Legends Resort and Casino filed notice, Friday afternoon, that they planned to appeal the ruling — and an attorney said they would ask the state Supreme Court to expedite the case. Cherokee Nation Businesses purchased more than 180 acres of land for the casino, but construction had not yet begun.
“While the circuit court’s ruling is disappointing, in the interest of forward progress, we are pleased to have a decision,” Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses, said in a statement. “We remain confident in our legal position and will move quickly to have our appeal heard by the Arkansas Supreme Court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.