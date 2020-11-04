DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas giant Aramco announced Tuesday third quarter profits of nearly $12 billion, a significantly higher net income from its dramatically lower second quarter earnings.
Still, its third quarter earnings of $11.8 billion are down nearly 45% compared to last year’s $21.3 billion for the same quarter.
Aramco, like other energy producers globally, is wading through a tough year amid the Coronavirus outbreak, which has seen countries impose various forms of lockdowns and travel restrictions that ultimately impact the demand for oil.
The company, which is mostly state-owned, said it produced the equivalent of 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil for the first nine months of the year.
The price of Brent crude hovers just under $39 a barrel, significantly less than before the pandemic but up from a low of around $21 a barrel in April.
Aramco’s third quarter earnings are notably higher than it’s second quarter earnings of $6.6 billion, reflecting the higher summer demand for oil as countries began easing restrictions, particularly in countries like China and India that are among Saudi Arabia’s top oil importers.
Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said the company “saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity.”
