FILE - This June 15, 2015 file photo shows an encampment belonging to protesters in the Oak Flat area of Superior, Ariz. The U.S. Forest Service released an environmental review Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, that paves the way for the creation of one of the largest copper mines in the United States, against the wishes of a group of Apaches who have been trying for years to stop the project. The mountainous land near Superior is known as Oak Flat or Chi'chil Bildagoteel. It's where Apaches have harvested medicinal plants, held coming-of-age ceremonies, and gathered acorns for generations. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)