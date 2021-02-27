NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as US Enterprise Editor on the news cooperative’s Global Enterprise Team, where she will work with colleagues across the United States to produce high-impact journalism for the country and for international audiences.
In her new role, Bratton, 39, also will identify and help manage a portfolio of collaborations with AP customers and nonprofit news organizations in the US, seeking to produce unique stories that break news and amplify the strengths of
participating organizations.
The appointment was announced Friday by Marjorie Miller, Global Enterprise Editor.
“Bratton is a creative and enthusiastic news leader who will help bring some of the AP’s most ambitious work to our customers and news consumers,” Miller said.
Bratton will work from Phoenix, where she has served as deputy director of newsgathering for the US West, overseeing breaking news and enterprise across 13 states.
Last year, she worked with journalists from across the US on COVID-19 coverage.
