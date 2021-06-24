FILE - In this Dec 12, 2012 file photo, anti-virus software founder John McAfee talks on his mobile phone as he walks on Ocean Drive in the South Beach area of Miami Beach, Fla. John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus named after him, has been found dead in a cell of a jail near Barcelona, a government source told The Associated Press on Wednesday June 23, 2021 on the same day that a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of his extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, file)