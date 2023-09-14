WASHINGTON (AP) — The US Justice Department pressed ahead with its antitrust case against Google Wednesday, questioning a former employee of the search engine giant about deals he helped negotiate with phone companies in the 2000s.
Chris Barton, who worked for Google from 2004 to 2011, testified that he made it a priority to negotiate for Google to be the default search engine on mobile devices. In exchange, phone service providers or manufacturers were offered a share of revenue generated when users clicked on ads.
In the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century, the government is arguing that Google has rigged the market in its favor by locking in its search engine as the one users see first on their devices, shutting out competition and smothering innovation.
Google counters that it dominates the Internet search market because its product is better than the competition. Even when it holds the default spot on smartphones and other devices, it argues, users can switch to rival search engines with a couple of clicks.
And Barton testified that Google wasn’t the only search engine seeking default status with phone companies.
In a 2011 email exchange, Google executives noted that AT&T chose Yahoo and Verizon went with Microsoft’s Bing as its search engine.
“I faced a challenge because mobile carriers became fixed on revenue share percentage,’’ Barton said Wednesday.
