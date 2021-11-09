NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street clawed its way to more records on Monday, with stock indexes creeping higher after another listless day of trading.
The S&P 500 inched up by 4.17 points, or 0.1%, to 4,701.70 after drifting between a small loss and gain through the day. It’s the eighth straight day the index has set an all-time high, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019, though most of the gains during this stretch have been only modest.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27, or 0.3%, to 36,432.22, and the Nasdaq composite gained 10.77, or 0.1%, to 15,982.36. They also set records, as did the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index, which rose 0.2%.
Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Vulcan Materials, which sells crushed stone and concrete, rose 4.9%. Equipment-maker Caterpillar rose 4.1%.
More broadly, the stock market has been climbing over the last month as a wave of reports has shown corporate profits were stronger during the summer than analysts expected. That’s helped calm investors’ concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve starting to pull back on its massive efforts to support markets and the economy.
