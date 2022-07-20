FILE - A Chipotle sign hangs outside the chain restaurant in Pittsburgh on Feb. 8, 2016. In June 2022, employees of the Augusta, Maine, Chipotle filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking to hold a union election at the store. The NLRB had scheduled a hearing Tuesday, July 19, 2022, on Chipotle’s objections to the union election. But early Tuesday, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing the store. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)