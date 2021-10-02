Sculptures by Jonathan Adler are displayed in The Avenue, a luxury shopping wing of the American Dream mall, before its grand opening in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. If you build it during a pandemic, will they still come? American Dream put that to the test when it opened the new luxury shopping wing of its megamall in September. The new wing comes as the world grapples with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which continues to threaten life — and business — from returning to normal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)