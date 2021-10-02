EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — If you build it during a pandemic, will they still come?
American Dream put that to the test when it opened the new luxury shopping wing of its megamall in September, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan in East Rutherford, New Jersey, featuring Saks Fifth Avenue, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes and other luxury stores, along with exotic fish ponds, gardens and 16-foot sculptures.
Like everything about American Dream, the timing has been less than ideal. The new wing comes as the world grapples with the highly contagious delta variant of the Coronavirus, which continues to threaten life — and business — from returning to normal.
American Dream took nearly two decades — and lots of fits and starts in between — to become a reality. When it finally did open its doors in October 2019, the giant shopping and entertainment complex was forced to close five months later as the Coronavirus bore down on the globe.
It reopened last October with new safety protocols in place. But the pandemic has complicated its outlook, delayed expansion plans, cut off its cash flow and stolen international visitors. American Dream also lost a handful of key partners that either filed for bankruptcy — like Barneys New York, Century 21and Lord & Taylor — or pulled out like high-end retailer Montcler.
The new luxury wing marks the final construction phase of American Dream’s retail and entertainment offerings; it still has plans to add hotels. The luxury wing is expected to be a key highlight to the 3 million square feet of leasable space, more than half of which is dedicated to over a dozen entertainment attractions like a 16-story indoor ski slope and a waterpark. By year-end, it will have leased more than 85% of its space, according to an American Dream representative.
Ken Downing, chief creative officer of the mall’s owner Triple Five Group, acknowledged a bumpy start but says he’s optimistic about American Dream’s future. The spring and summer months were “very popular” as people were looking for a safe place to shop, dine and get away, he said.
American Dream’s website says it’s constantly cleaning the facility. Employees are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status while tenants and visitors are encouraged to do the same. The company delayed full-service indoor dining until the opening of a high-end Italian restaurant in its luxury wing.
Saks Fifth Avenue, which just re-entered the New Jersey market with its store here, is focusing on making nervous shoppers comfortable.
John Antonini, director of stores for Saks Fifth Avenue, said that the pandemic forced it to be “obsessed” with services that offer more shopping options for people who either don’t want to go to Manhattan or go to any physical store.
It’s testing a service at the store where shoppers can sit in a private room with a big flat screen TV in the personal shopping area and virtually shop the latest collection at its Manhattan store with one of its style advisers. Customers looking to buy shoes but want to try them on in their home can text their style adviser and someone will arrive with an assortment for selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.