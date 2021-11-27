Activists from Extinction Rebellion block the entrance to the Amazon fulfilment centre, preventing lorries from entering or leaving on Black Friday, the global retail giant's busiest day of the year, in Tilbury, England, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. The group has targeted Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Dunfremline, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and Milton Keynes. (Ian West/PA via AP)