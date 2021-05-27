FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. Amazon, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)