This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new Amazon Style store concept. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Greg Montijo/Amazon via AP)