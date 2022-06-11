MADRID — Algeria, on Friday, appeared to have backed down in its dispute with Spain after its mission at the European Union issued a statement saying the northwest African country had never suspended the friendship treaty it holds with Spain.
In an odd development, Algeria said, “As regards the alleged measure by the government to stop current transactions with a European partner, it exists in fact only in the minds of those who claim it and those who hastened to stigmatize it.”
There was no immediate comment by the Spanish government.
The statement came hours after top European Union officials said the bloc was treating the crisis between Algeria and Spain with the “utmost concern” and warned it was prepared to take action to defend the interests of its members.
The Algerian mission said it “deplores the haste with which the European Commission has reacted without prior consultation or verification with the Algerian government to Algeria’s suspension of a bilateral political treaty with a European partner, in this case Spain.”
The Algerian president’s office announced, Wednesday, that the North African nation was “immediately” suspending a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain, indicating a freeze on trade and cooperation between the two countries.
The suspension was seen as the latest move by Algeria to put pressure on Madrid after it changed its long-standing policy regarding the contested territory of Western Sahara. Algeria recalled its ambassador to Spain, in March, after Madrid came out in support of Morocco’s attempts to keep Western Sahara under its rule. Algeria supports the territory’s independence movement.
Earlier Friday, European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell issued a statement saying the decision to suspension appeared “to be in violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement, in particular in the area of trade and investment.”
“This would lead to a discriminatory treatment of an EU member state and adversely affect the exercise of the Union’s rights under the Agreement,” the EU said.
While urging dialogue to resolve the dispute, the EU officials said “the EU is ready to stand up against any type of coercive measures applied against” an EU nation.
