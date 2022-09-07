FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. With summer vacations winding down, airlines are counting on the return of more business travelers to keep their pandemic recovery going into fall 2022. Air travel in the United States, bolstered by huge numbers of tourists, has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Business travel, however, remains about 25% to 30% below 2019 levels, according to airlines and outfits that track sales. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)