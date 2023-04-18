PARIS (AP) — A French court on Monday acquitted Airbus and Air France of manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of Flight 447 from Rio to Paris, prompting an outpouring of anguish from people whose loved ones were killed in a disaster that led to lasting changes in aircraft safety measures.
Some erupted in sobs, others listened in stunned silence as the presiding judge read out the decision, a devastating defeat for families of the 228 victims, who fought for 13 years to see the case reach court.
The three-judge panel ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence of a direct link between decisions by the companies and the crash. The official investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the disaster, including pilot error and the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes.
“We are sickened. The court is telling us, ‘go on, there’s not a problem here, there’s nothing to see,’ ” said Danièle Lamy, who lost her son Eric in the crash and heads an association for families of victims.
“For the powerful, impunity reigns. Centuries pass, and nothing changes,” she said. “The families of victims are mortified and in total disarray.”
While the court didn’t find the companies guilty of criminal wrongdoing, the judges said that Airbus and Air France held civil responsibility for the damages caused by the crash, and ordered them to compensate families of victims. It didn’t provide an overall amount, but scheduled hearings in September to work that out.
Air France has already compensated some families of those killed, who came from 33 countries. People from around the world were among the plaintiffs.
Brazilian Nelson Faria Marinho lost his son, an engineer heading to Angola on an oil exploration job when Flight 447 crashed.
