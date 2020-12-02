By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Airbnb hopes to raise as much as $2.6 billion in its initial public stock offering this month, betting investors will see its home-sharing model as the future of travel.
In a filing with securities regulators Tuesday, the San Francisco company said it expects to offer 51.9 million common shares priced between $44 and $50 each. The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Dec. 10, trading under the symbol “ABNB.”
Including stock options, restricted stock units and other classes of securities, Airbnb will have approximately 696 million shares. That would value the company at nearly $35 billion at the high end of its offering price, or $31 billion at the low end.
It’s a remarkable comeback for the company that delayed its IPO when the Coronavirus pandemic crippled global travel in the spring. Airbnb has more than 7 million listings on its platform, run by 4 million hosts worldwide.
